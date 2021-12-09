Florence man faces 68 new child pornography charges, 170 charges in total

A Florence man already facing 102 child pornography and sex crimes charges now has 68 additional counts against him.

Kenneth Michael Mininger was arrested earlier this week by the Florence Police Department as part of an investigation that began in South Carolina.

Police announced Thursday that new charges have been added since Mininger has been in custody. He's now charged with 34 new counts of possession of child pornography and 34 new counts of production of child pornography.

These are added to his previous 48 counts of possession of child pornography, 48 counts of production of child pornography.

In total, that's now 82 counts of possession of child pornography and 82 counts of production of child pornography. Mininger also faces four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, and two counts of sodomy.

Mininger is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.