A Florence man is in custody on 50 charges linked to forged checks.

Abdul M. Arnold was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of theft of property and 49 counts of possession of a forged instrument.

Florenc police said a report came in Jan. 12 about a man depositing forged checks into accounts at a credit union in the Shoals area.

Police said more than $16,000 was taken, and that video from the credit union was used to identify Arnold as the suspect.

His bond was set at $79,000.