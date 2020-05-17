Florence man drives his car into river during police chase

A chase in Florence led a driver to run his vehicle into the Tennessee River.
Florence Police said officers began pursuing the driver after he was driving recklessly Sunday afternoon in McFarland Park.
The driver then went straight into the river. He attempted to swim away from officers.
The Florence Police Water Rescue and Recovery Team were able to take him into custody. Police said he was the only person in the vehicle.
