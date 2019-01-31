Clear
Florence man dies in Texas car wreck; two others from Florence injured

Texas officials said all three Florence men were wearing their seat belts.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Friends are pleading for help, after a loved one died in a crash hundreds of miles away.

The crash happened Monday in the Northwest Texas town of Perryton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas officials said, Hank Casteel of Florence died, along with the woman, Martha Guzman, who hit the car he was riding in.

Texas investigators tell us Danny Motley and Jason Burbank, also of Florence, were injured.

According to Hank Casteel's donation page the men were working out of town in Texas. The page says Casteel had a fiance and they are in shock at his passing. Casteel's brother-in-law, Jason Burbank, is also in critical condition, according to Texas Public Safety. Burbank's, donation page says he has two kids and his family is with him in a hospital in Amarillo, Texas. Officials said Danny Motely is currently in stable condition.

Texas investigators said Guzman was headed north on a Highway 70, and hit them head on as they headed south. The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the crash.

