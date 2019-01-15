Florence man dies in Franklin County crash

A Florence man was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in Franklin County.
Corp. Scott Simpson of the Alabama State Troopers Quad Cities Post said Tyler Dunkin Jolley, 23, was killed when the 2008 Lexus ES350 he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Highway 247, two miles north of Highway 24 in Franklin County.
Jolley was pronounced dead at the scene, Simpson said.
Troopers continue to investigate.
