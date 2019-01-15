Clear

Florence man dies in Franklin County crash

The crash occurred on Highway 247, two miles north of Highway 24 in Franklin County.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Florence man was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

Corp. Scott Simpson of the Alabama State Troopers Quad Cities Post said Tyler Dunkin Jolley, 23, was killed when the 2008 Lexus ES350 he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Highway 247, two miles north of Highway 24 in Franklin County.

Jolley was pronounced dead at the scene, Simpson said.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events