Florence man diagnosed with flesh-eating disease

Photo of Ricky Rutherford's leg infected with flesh-eating disease. (Photo courtesy of Cassey Rutherford)

His symptoms started July 8

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

A Florence man is being treated for flesh-eating bacteria his family says was contracted in the Tennessee River.

Cassey Rutherford says her husband, Ricky Rutherford, is in the ICU at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence after surgery to remove the area of his leg infected with necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease.

Cassey Rutherford said her husband went kayaking July 6 on the Tennessee River at Second Creek in Waterloo. His symptoms started July 8, she said.

