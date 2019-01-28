Florence man detains burglary suspect until police arrive

Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a burglary in progress on Kendrick Street on Sunday.

Upon arrival, Florence police Sgt. Gregory Cobb said officers found the renter of the home and Lorenzo Fortenberry, 33, on the front porch. The renter was detaining Fortenberry until officers arrived.

Cobb said the renter arrived to find his back door forced open and so he contacted police. He then entered the home and found Fortenberry inside, Cobb said, adding that Fortenberry had several items that belonged to the renter in his possession.

Officers arrested Fortenberry and transported him to the police department and charged him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

Fortenberry is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.