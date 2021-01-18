Florence man charged with using Snapchat to solicit 11-year-old for sex act

A Florence man faces charges after his arrest for using Snapchat to entice an 11-year-old child into a sex act.

Court records show 26-year-old Darious Dontae Smith-Decatur was booked into the Lauderdale County jail with bond set at $50,000.

Smith is charged with electronic solicitation of a child for trying to convince the 11-year-old girl to sneak out of her house to meet him for a sex act.

Court records show Smith-Decatur sent four explicit pictures of himself to the child on Dec. 30. A warrant was issued Jan. 13.

Smith’s court date has not yet been set.

He has been appointed an attorney.