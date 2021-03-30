Florence man charged with stealing car, leading police on chase

A Florence man is facing several charges after police say he stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase.

Matthew Burnett is charged with theft of property, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence.

Florence Police said officers responded on Monday to the Quick Stop at 600 N. Royal Ave. The complainant said he left his vehicle unlocked and running while he went inside the store.

He said a man exited the store as he entered.

The car he left running was gone when he left the store.

Police said officers then received information of a matching vehicle driving reckless around Woodland Road.

The vehicle, driven by Matthew Burnett, had struck a light pole and parked vehicle.

Officers found it around Veterans Drive and Cherry Street, and it tried to evade them.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle through downtown Florence until the vehicle struck a curb at the UNA campus, police said.