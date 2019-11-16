Clear

Florence man charged with soliciting a minor for rape in Tennessee

Heyson Omar Bol Rivera

The investigation into Heyson Omar Bol Rivera's reported actions started back in March 2019.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Florence man is behind bars in Wayne County, Tennessee, after authorities said he was trying to solicit an 11-year-old for sex.

Back in March, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started looking into allegations brought against 23-year-old Heyson Omar Bol Rivera at the request of District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Investigators said Rivera used a messaging application to try and get an 11-year-old "to engage in sexual activity in Wayne County."

The Wayne County Grand Jury returned an indictment on November 1 charging Rivera with one count of Solicitation of a Minor to Engage in Rape of a Child. 

He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

