Florence man charged with soliciting a minor for rape in Tennessee

A Florence man is behind bars in Wayne County, Tennessee, after authorities said he was trying to solicit an 11-year-old for sex.

Back in March, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started looking into allegations brought against 23-year-old Heyson Omar Bol Rivera at the request of District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Investigators said Rivera used a messaging application to try and get an 11-year-old "to engage in sexual activity in Wayne County."

The Wayne County Grand Jury returned an indictment on November 1 charging Rivera with one count of Solicitation of a Minor to Engage in Rape of a Child.

He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.