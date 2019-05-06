Florence man charged with rape, sodomy

The Florence Police Department has charged a man with rape and sodomy.

Police received a sexual assault call at an apartment in Carver Homes on May 1, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a female victim who said she was sexually assaulted by a friend, K’vion Ruffin, in another apartment. He was then charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

While in jail Ruffin, 20, was also served with a probation violation warrant which has no bond, Cobb said.