Florence man charged with rape, sodomy

The Florence Police Department has charged a man with rape and sodomy.
Police received a sexual assault call at an apartment in Carver Homes on May 1, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a female victim who said she was sexually assaulted by a friend, K’vion Ruffin, in another apartment. He was then charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
While in jail Ruffin, 20, was also served with a probation violation warrant which has no bond, Cobb said.
