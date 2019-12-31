Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Florence man charged with breaking into vehicles at hospital

Carl D. Pigg

The Florence Police Department arrested a man who it says was breaking into cars in the parking lot of North Alabama Medical Center.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department arrested a man who it says was breaking into cars in the parking lot of North Alabama Medical Center.

Carl D. Pigg, 54, of Florence is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property.

A victim contacted Florence police Sunday, leading patrol units to review security camera footage at the hospital, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesman.

Cobb said a man was seen entering a vehicle and then leaving with a bag. Later, security told police they saw the man, identified as Pigg, enter another vehicle and leave.

A car in which Pigg was a passenger was stopped, and Pigg was taken into custody, Cobb said.

Officers located the property that was taken, Cobb said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events