Florence man charged with breaking into vehicles at hospital

The Florence Police Department arrested a man who it says was breaking into cars in the parking lot of North Alabama Medical Center.
Carl D. Pigg, 54, of Florence is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property.
A victim contacted Florence police Sunday, leading patrol units to review security camera footage at the hospital, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesman.
Cobb said a man was seen entering a vehicle and then leaving with a bag. Later, security told police they saw the man, identified as Pigg, enter another vehicle and leave.
A car in which Pigg was a passenger was stopped, and Pigg was taken into custody, Cobb said.
Officers located the property that was taken, Cobb said.
