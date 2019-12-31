Florence man charged with breaking into vehicles at hospital

The Florence Police Department arrested a man who it says was breaking into cars in the parking lot of North Alabama Medical Center.

Carl D. Pigg, 54, of Florence is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property.

A victim contacted Florence police Sunday, leading patrol units to review security camera footage at the hospital, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesman.

Cobb said a man was seen entering a vehicle and then leaving with a bag. Later, security told police they saw the man, identified as Pigg, enter another vehicle and leave.

A car in which Pigg was a passenger was stopped, and Pigg was taken into custody, Cobb said.

Officers located the property that was taken, Cobb said.