A Florence man is accused of sexually abusing a child in Lawrence County.

Bryant Darby Burgess is charged with sexual abuse and voyeurism, linked to allegations of him photographing and touching a child’s private parts.

The victim is younger than 12 years old.

Burgess’ bond was set at $30,000 for the sexual abuse charge and $15,00 for the voyeurism charge.

His preliminary hearing is March 5.