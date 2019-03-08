Florence man charged with 289 counts of child porn possession

The Florence Police Department on Thursday arrested John D. Wise and charged him with 289 counts of possession of child pornography.
In February, Detective Zach Maxwell with the Florence Police Department received a ‘cyber-tip’ from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (iCAC) involving the unlawful possession of child pornography. That tip led to a search warrant being issued and executed on several electronic devices owned by Wise, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, Florence police spokesman.
During the search of the devices, detectives found 289 images of child pornography. This led to Maxwell issuing warrants for each image located, Cobb said.
Wise, 23, was arrested Thursday and his bond was set at $1.5 million. He currently is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of one (1) year and one (1) day to ten (10) years in prison for each count.
