The Florence Police Department on Monday arrested Perry Underwood, 54, for 198 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of disseminating child pornography.
Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman, said Detective Drew Harless received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (iCAC) involving the unlawful possession of child pornography.
That tip led to a search warrant being issued and executed on several electronic devices owned by Underwood. During the search of the devices, detectives found 198 images of child pornography, Cobb said.
Cobb said they were also able to show where at least three photos were disseminated.
Underwood’s bond was set at $1,005,000. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of one (1) year and one (1) day to ten (10) years in prison for each count. Unlawful Dissemination of Child Pornography is a Class B felony, punishable by incarceration of one (2) years to ten (20) years in prison for each count. Class B felony sex offense involving a child is not less than 10 years.
Related Content
- Florence man charged with 198 counts of child porn possession
- Florence man charged with 289 counts of child porn possession
- Huntsville man charged with child porn possession
- Bond reduced for Florence man charged in child porn case
- Sheffield man convicted of possessing 13,000 child porn images sentenced
- Florence man charged with child abuse
- Florence man, already facing dozens of child porn charges, hit with 155 more
- $10M cash bond set for Florence man charged with child porn
- Head of Huntsville nonprofit talks with WAAY 31 about child porn possession charges
- Convicted sex offender charged with child porn