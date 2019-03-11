Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Florence man charged with 198 counts of child porn possession

Perry Underwood

Bond is set at $1,005,000.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department on Monday arrested Perry Underwood, 54, for 198 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of disseminating child pornography.

Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman, said Detective Drew Harless received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (iCAC) involving the unlawful possession of child pornography.

That tip led to a search warrant being issued and executed on several electronic devices owned by Underwood. During the search of the devices, detectives found 198 images of child pornography, Cobb said.

Cobb said they were also able to show where at least three photos were disseminated.

Underwood’s bond was set at $1,005,000. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of one (1) year and one (1) day to ten (10) years in prison for each count. Unlawful Dissemination of Child Pornography is a Class B felony, punishable by incarceration of one (2) years to ten (20) years in prison for each count. Class B felony sex offense involving a child is not less than 10 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events