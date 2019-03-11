Florence man charged with 198 counts of child porn possession

The Florence Police Department on Monday arrested Perry Underwood, 54, for 198 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of disseminating child pornography.

Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman, said Detective Drew Harless received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (iCAC) involving the unlawful possession of child pornography.

That tip led to a search warrant being issued and executed on several electronic devices owned by Underwood. During the search of the devices, detectives found 198 images of child pornography, Cobb said.

Cobb said they were also able to show where at least three photos were disseminated.

Underwood’s bond was set at $1,005,000. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of one (1) year and one (1) day to ten (10) years in prison for each count. Unlawful Dissemination of Child Pornography is a Class B felony, punishable by incarceration of one (2) years to ten (20) years in prison for each count. Class B felony sex offense involving a child is not less than 10 years.