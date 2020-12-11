Florence man charged in car theft, break-ins

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man it says is connected to a vehicle theft and recent break-ins.

Lundon Matthew Michael Meyers II, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said he’s suspected in the theft of a 1973 Dodge Challenger from the 2,500 block of Florence Boulevard, and burglarizing other vehicles on that property.

Bond was set at $35,000.

The Challenger was returned to its owner, police said.