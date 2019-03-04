Florence man charged in Tennessee police pursuit

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released this information Monday:

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man, on charges stemming from a July 2018 incident involving a vehicle pursuit that started in Alabama and continued into Tennessee.

At the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper, on July 9, 2018, TBI Agents began investigating an incident of reckless endangerment and evading arrest that had occurred in Wayne County the day before. The investigation revealed that on July 8th, a police officer with the St. Florian Police Department in Alabama attempted to make a traffic stop, when the subject fled. The pursuit continued through part of northern Alabama and into Tennessee.

During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that while the pursuit was in Wayne County, the officer exited his vehicle along Little Cypress Road and gave orders to the driver to stop. The driver, identified as Kyle Jones of Florence, AL, swerved in the direction of the officer, at which time the officer fired a shot, striking the still-moving vehicle.

Agents learned that the driver continue to evade Alabama law enforcement officers until the vehicle ran out of gas while in Tennessee. At that time, Jones was taken into custody and charged by Alabama authorities.

On February 11th, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kyle Lee Jones (DOB 10/26/1992) with one count of Felony Reckless Endangerment and one count of Felony Evading Arrest. Jones was arrested Saturday and booked into the Wayne County Jail on a $20,000 bond.