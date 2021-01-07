Florence man charged in 2015 double murder of Kayla Glover, Gary Baskins at Muscle Shoals restaurant

Almost six years after the murders of Kayla Ann Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins, a Florence man is charged with killing them.

Shaun Michael Ryan, 27, was charged with capital murder Wednesday night after Muscle Shoals Police served an indictment from the Colbert County Grand Jury.

Baskins and Glover were murdered while sitting inside their vehicle outside a restaurant on Jan. 24, 2015.

see our story on the one-year anniversary of this case below:

Friday, WAAY31 talked with a family who is waiting for justice in the Shoals only unsolved double homicide and how the case has ripped them apart.

Five years ago, Kayla Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins's families lives were forever changed when the two were gunned down outside of a busy restaurant along Highway 72 in Muscle Shoals. Jody's restaurant was packed the night of the shooting on January 24, 2015, but no one heard or saw anything.

Muscle Shoals Police told WAAY31 this case isn’t cold and it’s an open investigation they work everyday. They need just a few more pieces of the puzzle to arrest the person or person's in the case.

"I have confidence in my brothers and sisters at Muscle Shoals in the law enforcement community. I know they are working as hard as they can," said Hal Howard, Kayla's dad.

Howard calls police officers brothers and sisters because he too is a police officer, but he's also a victim.

"Police officers lose children but it's very rare that one's murdered," said Hal Howard.

Kayla's mom, Sherry Howard, said the last five years of their lives have been in shambles without Kayla.

"Destroyed them. We've had to rebuild everything," said Sherry Howard. "I just miss her hugs. I miss my daughter."

Sherry adopted Kayla's kids, who ask more and more questions about what happened to their mom.

"It keeps the girls, especially the oldest one, tore up. There are times where she's afraid. She will say she's afraid to be alone because she's afraid of bad guys," said Sherry Howard.

Sherry and Hal divorced after Kayla and Gary Wayne's murders because it took a toll on their relationship, but the two remain best friends and united to finally get an arrest in the case.

"We just need closure because the person or persons responsible need to be held accountable," said Sherry Howard.

If you have any information, no matter how small it might be, about this case call the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256- 383-6746.

Kayla's family hopes someone now has the strength to come forward all these years later.