Florence man charged after more than 5 pounds of meth found in his apartment

A Florence man is in custody after authorities say they found more than five pounds of methamphetamine in his apartment.

Demarcus L. Robinson, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

A search warrant was obtained after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a narcotic trafficking investigation in northwest Alabama.

Agents also found more than $8,000 in cash during the search.

The methamphetamine recovered during this investigation represents more than $50,000 street value and more than 2,000 single uses, the release said.

Robinson is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Assisting members of the task force represent several agencies including ALEA SBI, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department and the 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.