Florence man arrested on more than 100 charges involving child porn, sex abuse

A search at a Florence home led to the arrest of a Florence resident on more than 100 charges of sex crimes involving children, police said.

Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said the department received a tip that Kenneth Michael Mininger of 2200 block Chickasaw Drive had warrants for child exploitation out of South Carolina. After a search of his home, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency analyzed the evidence found, uncovering “evidence of child exploitation material,” Billingsley said.

“Forty-eight images were identified as being in violation of the Alabama Criminal Code,” Billingsley said. “This led to the charges of 48 counts of possession of child pornography, 48 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and two counts of sodomy in the first degree.”

Mininger was being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on the South Carolina warrants and has been given no bond on the production of child pornography charges, according to Billingsley.

The investigation continues, he said.