Florence man arrested on charge of raping a minor

Florence Police told WAAY 31 that a Florence man turned himself into authorities after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on a rape charge.
Anthony Stults, 18, was charged with first degree rape.
Police said in July, the rape was reported to them and that's when they began their investigation. Investigators said Stults is accused of raping a minor who is related to him.
Officials said Stults was spending the night at the same location as the victim and forced himself onto her without her permission.
Stults was released on a $50,000 bond from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
