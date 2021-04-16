Florence hosts second dose coronavirus vaccine clinic this weekend

Florence Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons partnered with numerous pharmacies to bring these vaccination clinics to urban areas in Florence so it will be more accessible. Now, she's worried second dose vaccination hesitancy may slow efforts.

"I do have a concern at this time, but I'm being optimistic and continuously encouraging people to come out and get your second dose," said Simmons.

Simmons has helped form multiple clinics where Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given out. Those second round doses start this weekend.

"I think they are really hesitant with the issue that's going on with Johnson & Johnson. Even though this one is Pfizer, the hesitancy is there in regard to that," said Simmons.

Pharmacist and owner of SigDay Pharmacies, Mike Sigmon, said he's seen some hesitancy, too, but says it's vitally important you get your second dose.

"What we're doing to try and fight that is number one, having individual conversations when people come in, and number two, is reaching out by phone to people who got the first shot and ask them if they have any questions about it or concerns," said Sigmon.

Sigmon said if people don't get their second doses of vaccine, it could slow our chances of getting to herd immunity.

"We're trying to make sure we do get that second vaccine, because the first one is only 40% to 50% effective. We want to get that to 90% or 95% effectiveness," said Sigmon.

WAAY 31 asked Sigmon what happens with people who decided not to get their second doses within the three weeks and are now regretting that. He said they shouldn't start over and should get their second doses as soon as possible.

The second dose vaccine clinic will be this Saturday and Sunday at Chads Pharmacy on College Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To keep up with the vaccination clinics that will be hosted by SigDay Pharmacies, you can click here.