Florence hires firm to get input on parking deck and city hall

The parking deck in downtown Florence is crumbling and the city hall is aging out, too. Now, city officials have a tough question to answer, renovate or start from scratch.

Cracks can been seen all along the top floor of the parking deck. The concrete is crumbling, so much so, that the city has the top floor blocked off.

"We could renovate it for $2 (million) to $5 million and might get another five years out of it. That's probably not, in my opinion, a wise expenditure of money when you could probably build a new one for $12 million and get another 40 years out of it," said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.

The city has enlisted the help of a survey and architect firm for $17,000 to figure that question out and to tackle the city hall building issues.

"It was built, I think, in 1958. It's essentially at the end of its life. It's been renovated, updated and maintained for about as long as you could probably do it," said Holt.

The building also doesn't have many safety measures in place to keep employees safe.

"You've got an elevator system that services all six floors, so it's not perfection. Someone could probably get in if they were trying," said Holt.

Holt hopes the firm can give them guidance on the best way to repair both, or just build a new parking deck connected to a new city hall.

"We need professional input on where we go from here," said Holt.

Some citizens said starting from scratch would have its benefits.

"I wouldn't mind a new parking deck to give people a place to park and keep them off the sides of the roads so much," said Skylar White, who lives in Florence.

It could take about six months for the survey to be complete. Then, it will be presented to the city council.