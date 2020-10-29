Florence getting $11 million cabinet manufacturing facility, 131 new jobs

A new $11 million manufacturing facility is coming to Florence.

Kith Kitchens, a producer of high-quality cabinets, said the expansion will bring 131 full-time jobs to the city by summer 2021.

Get more details in this news release from Kith Kitchens and the Shoals Economic Development Authority:

"A couple of years ago the Shoals EDA developed an aggressive product development plan that included the construction of a new road and speculative building pad in the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park," said Adam Himber, Vice President of the Shoals EDA. "The speculative building pad will allow Kith Kitchens to become operational quicker to meet the ever-growing demand in their industry."

Kith Kitchens will purchase the Shoals EDA's 150,000 square foot speculative building pad and approximately 11.5 acres in the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park. The company plans to start construction soon with a goal of beginning operations next summer.

The business demands of Kith Kitchens have outgrown the capacity at its current facility in Haleyville, AL and the company chose the Shoals because of the availability of a first-class workforce and shovel ready industrial property.

"We are excited to work with the Shoals Economic Development Authority, the State of Alabama and the Tennessee Valley Authority to build this facility and hire a new team in Florence, which, working in conjunction with our team in Haleyville, will help us continue the growth and success of Kith Kitchens", said CEO Mark Smith.

The success of the project can be attributed to the collaborative effort of the Shoals EDA, the Alabama Department of Commerce, AIDT, and TVA. The Shoals EDA began building this 150,000 sq. ft. speculative building pad earlier this year in preparation for future development and looks forward to welcoming Kith Kitchens to the Shoals.

About Kith Kitchens: KITH Kitchens began its journey in 1998 as a family-owned business with a dedication to integrity and relationships. Integrity has remained their calling card over the years as they continue to supply exceptional cabinetry while combining style, design, quality, and craftsmanship. Go to www.kithkitchens.com to learn more about the company and its products.

About the Shoals EDA: The Shoals Economic Development Authority (Shoals EDA) is a professional organization dedicated to economic development in Northwest Alabama, including Lauderdale and Colbert Counties. The Shoals EDA serves as the area's lead organization for designing and implementing strategies that create new business and employment opportunities essential for sustainable economic growth.