Florence fire department scales back on non-essential calls

Since the coronavirus pandemic the Florence Fire Department has changed things around to keep employees safe.

Handsanitizer, masks, and gloves can all be seen while looking into a fire truck.

Florence Deputy Fire Chief, Tim Anerton, said each truck is stocked with the protective items for when firefighters go on calls. Anerton said calls in general have gone down too.

"The public has helped us with being home there are less people moving around helps all of us. Not just us at the fire deptartment but everyone invovled," said Anerton.

Anerton said they have stopped responding to non-essential calls because of the coronavirus.

"If your in immediate danger If your life is in danger obviously we are here to serve and respond but we have scaled back temporarily some of the non essential response duties we've done in the past.

Anerton said they are cleaning and sanitizing the fire houses and trucks more too.

"We're trying to limit our opportunity to exposure as much as we can," said Anerton.

Anerton said it is difficult to keep a sufficient supply of masks and gloves but they have managed so far.