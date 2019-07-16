Florence father charged after son found alone, in diapers in store

The Florence Police Department arrested a father Tuesday after his son was found in a grocery store wearing nothing but a diaper.

Mark Foss is facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the boy was found in Wilson Food Center on W. College Street about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The store is a few blocks from the Foss home.

“He came in without any parents and I was very shocked and I ran to my mom and we found him and we were confused and wondering where he came from,” said Parmis Hekhamenesh, whose family owns Wilson’s.

That’s when they called 911.

Police posted a photo of the child on social media, asking for help identifying his parents. The parents were identified about 30 minutes later. Police were told the child’s mother was at work

Florence police said they and the Department of Human Resources found the child’s father, Mark Foss, asleep in their home on Hill Street. They said he did not realize the child had left the home.

DHR placed the child with his aunt and is investigating.

Hekhamenesh and her family gave the boy diapers and food as they were leaving.

“I was really shocked and I felt really bad for the kid without any clothes and any

family. It really touched me,” she said. “We tried to give him food at first and we tried to just talk to him and ask what his name was and where he was from.

“I felt bad for him because he couldn't talk and he wasn't giving me any responses.

“When you see someone in need especially someone that young without any parents

or anything alone in a store you have to comfort them, especially when it's a kid that young.”