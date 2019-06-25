Clear

Florence fire officials: Pedestrian hit on Hermitage Drive

One person was medflighted from the scene.

Florence fire officials say a call came in Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a car in an automobile accident involving two vehicles on Hermitage Drive near the University of North Alabama's sorority dorms.

One person was medflighted from the scene with serious injuries. Officials say he was hit while walking on a sidewalk, when two cars collided.

