Photo Gallery 1 Images
Florence fire officials say a call came in Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a car in an automobile accident involving two vehicles on Hermitage Drive near the University of North Alabama's sorority dorms.
One person was medflighted from the scene with serious injuries. Officials say he was hit while walking on a sidewalk, when two cars collided.
Related Content
- Florence fire officials: Pedestrian hit on Hermitage Drive
- University Drive in Huntsville closed after car hits pedestrian
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Huntsville
- Pedestrian hit south of Lacey's Spring
- Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit at intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive
- Child hit by truck in Florence
- New report: self-driving Uber detected pedestrian, didn't stop
- UPDATE: Decatur police identify pedestrian hit by truck
- Pedestrian hit and killed on Chapman Mountain identified
Scroll for more content...