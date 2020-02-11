Florence elementary school receives 2019 Safe School Award

Forest Hills Elementary School in Florence was awarded the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award.

A special award ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time the school has received the award. It was previously honored in 2016.

The award is for schools that perform well with crisis management, mentoring initiatives and law enforcement teamwork, among other criteria.

“In making this decision, judges noted many things that distinguished Forest Hills Elementary School: excellent school resource officer training, inclusion of emergency response agencies, good use of technology and outstanding mentoring programs,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Three other North Alabama schools are being honored. These are Austin High School, Decatur Middle School and Discovery Middle School.