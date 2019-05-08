Florence educator named Alabama's Teacher of the Year

A Florence educator, Ana Carolina Behel, was named Alabama's Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.

She teaches English Language Development at Weeden Elementary School and will serve as the state’s 2019-2020 ambassador for public education and the teaching profession.

“I am so proud and thankful for this opportunity to represent the Great State of Alabama as the 2019-2020 State Teacher of the Year,” said Behel.

Behel won the coveted title over fifteen other finalists from across the state. The announcement was made Wednesday evening during a special ceremony in Montgomery.

Behel, who was raised in Guatemala and speaks fluent Spanish, is a National Board Certified Teacher and a first-generation college graduate. She now becomes Alabama’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

An Auburn High School teacher, Jacque Middleton, was named Alabama’s Alternate Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.

“Teachers of the Year are highly skilled and dedicated professionals who work hard to ensure the future prosperity of our great nation. These educators have shown Alabama’s students, parents, and local communities a wonderful example of educational excellence and commitment,” said Alabama Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey.