Florence coronavirus vaccine clinic gives out 500 doses with more expected this weekend

Five hundred doses of coronavirus vaccine were put in arms on Thursday in Florence at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ.

"I go to church here, so this made it very convenient for me," said Sissy Deliano, who was waiting in line to get her vaccine. "I have a lot of friends who had to go as far as Lawrenceburg, and my nephew went to Russellville, so I'm proud to get to go here."

This clinic wouldn't be possible without the partnership between Florence city councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons and Sigday Pharmacies, which supplies the vaccine.

"We found out there were some needs in different communities. There were some communities that had plenty of vaccines with many already vaccinated, and there were some locations that didn't have that," said pharmacist Mike Sigmon.

Simmons said the goal is to bring vaccines closer to people.

"It's certainly important that they get vaccinated and have access to it and also to be able to have it to a 'walkability' location so everyone can have access to it," said Simmons.

Another 500 doses will be given out this Saturday at the Handy Recreation area. You do not need an appointment and don't need to be a Shoals resident to get the shot. All you have to do is just show up. That clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.