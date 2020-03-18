Florence closes all public playground and will waive utility late fees

Wednesday, the city of Florence and city department heads held a press conference for updates on how the city plans to handled the Coronavirus. Florence Mayor Steve Holt said all public playgrounds are closed at least until the end of the month, if not longer. Golf courses and parks are still open.

No departments are allowed to travel. The Florence utility department announced it is suspending late fees and will not disconnect anyone's power during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Holt said they have still not issued a local state of emergency because there are no coronavirus cases in the Shoals. Holt also said that many restaurants in Florence were already closing or going to pick up only to practice social distancing, without the city having to intervene.

"By their move to self police and self manage it really helps the city of Florence. Would we go to a state of emergency? I don't know the answer to that yet. There are pluses and minuses to it," said Holt.

Holt said in the press conference that everything with the coronavirus is changing quickly and the city is having to change their plans as the virus does.