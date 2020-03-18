Clear
BREAKING NEWS University of Alabama cancels in-person classes, spring commencement to fight coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 51 Full Story

Florence closes all public playground and will waive utility late fees

The city announced updates to it's coronavirus plan.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 6:03 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Wednesday, the city of Florence and city department heads held a press conference for updates on how the city plans to handled the Coronavirus. Florence Mayor Steve Holt said all public playgrounds are closed at least until the end of the month, if not longer. Golf courses and parks are still open.

No departments are allowed to travel. The Florence utility department announced it is suspending late fees and will not disconnect anyone's power during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Holt said they have still not issued a local state of emergency because there are no coronavirus cases in the Shoals. Holt also said that many restaurants in Florence were already closing or going to pick up only to practice social distancing, without the city having to intervene.

"By their move to self police and self manage it really helps the city of Florence. Would we go to a state of emergency? I don't know the answer to that yet. There are pluses and minuses to it," said Holt.

Holt said in the press conference that everything with the coronavirus is changing quickly and the city is having to change their plans as the virus does.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events