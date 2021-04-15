Florence clinic concerned about coronavirus vaccine hesitancy after Johnson & Johnson pause

With Johnson & Johnson's one shot vaccine being paused because of health issues, some worry this could be leading more people to be hesitant to take any coronavirus vaccine.

Med Plus in Florence has 70 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and had to abruptly cancel those vaccinations earlier this week.

"I think there's a lot of hesitancy anyway with some of the reactions we're having with some of the other vaccines. I'm afraid it's going to slow the progression of getting people vaccinated," said Med Plus Medical Director, Kip George.

George said with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under further investigation and linked to rare blood clotting issues, he hopes the federal government can get to the bottom of it.

"We're gonna let the CDC and everybody sort it out and see what they are going to do. If they sort it out and say it's a statistical thing, then we will continue and if not, we will throw them out," said George.

George said the benefits of getting any coronavirus vaccine outweigh the risks.

"The others haven't had any doubt raised on them, so I would still encourage that," said George.

George said their Johnson & Johnson vaccines have a shelf life of June 20. They have placed an order for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.