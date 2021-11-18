Florence city workers granted big bonuses before holidays

Big bonuses are coming to Florence city employees.

Through the American Rescue Plan, full-time workers will get a $4,000 bonus, while part-time employees will get $2,000.

"Everybody is happy, especially my wife," said Don Lane, who works at the Florence Recycle Center. "She’s like, 'Now we can buy some Christmas presents.'"

As an employee of the city for 25 years, this is something he's never seen before.

Florence City Council member Kaytrina Simmons, who also serves on the finance committee, is grateful for the tireless and efficient work that city employees put in throughout the pandemic.

"We had an opportunity to be able to bless our employees, and so we certainly took advantage of that, because they were well deserving of that," Simmons said. "Nobody ever missed services. Nobody ever was laid off. The city never shut down. No services were ever delayed because of this pandemic."

Lane vividly remembers the strain the pandemic put on him and his staff.

"The work down here has actually almost doubled," Lane said, "because everybody was staying home. And then we were short on help because of the pandemic. So, it got rough there for a while."

But now, as the holiday season nears, the mood is one of gratefulness.

Lane said they "appreciate the City and the City Council and the mayor and all of them, for thinking about us and doing this. I’m just really excited."

Simmons emphasized that the bonuses are being paid with federal funds. As for how and when employees be paid, it will be in one lump sum and next pay period.

Florence received $8.5 million as coronavirus local fiscal recovery funds. About $3 million will be used for the city employees' bonuses, while $2.2 million is dedicated to sewer expansion and the remaining $3.3 million will go toward qualifying projects.