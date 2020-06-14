Florence churchiest held race relations panel discussion

"The hashtag is a representation and the question 'am I next' is that i'm aware are you aware that you got a whole lot of people living in fear that when i get out of the bed and walk out my house everyday...I cannot be oblivious to the fact and ask the question, "am I next'" said James Edwards.

You just heard from one of the speakers at a panel discussion in Florence Sunday night.

This comes after a call to action to end systemic racism in North Alabama.

The event was held at We Are Chapel church in Florence on Cloverdale Road.

WAAY-31 was there and learned why the church felt it was important to have this event in Lauderdale county.

Just behind these doors Florence police chief, community leaders and even a former Ku Klux Klan member came here to listen and talk in depth about where the stem of systemic racism starts and how we can make a change.

"How do we bring solutions to this rather than keep defining the problem over and over again," said Pastor Gourley.

Pastor Bobby Gourley and his wife put together a panel discussion at We Are Chapel church to have people from the community try and answer that very question.

He told WAAY-31 this was to start a discussion about racial injustices and where the root of the issues lie.

He said now is the time to move past protests and begin to figure out how to change the narrative.

But one of the panelists said he hopes people can do both.

He believes this issue can't be solved overnight and wants people to continue to advocate for those who have died from police brutality.

"The hashtag is a representation of George Floyd, it's a representation of Breonna Taylor, of Alton and Jarius, and a representation of Ahmaud Arbery," said Edwards.

Aside from hearing from judges, social work employees and even those in the school system, the crowd also heard from a former Ku Klux Klan member: a man representing the ability to change.

As more than 300 people listened both virtually and in-person, the police chief of Florence taking the mic, and admitting departments are not hiring enough persons of color.

"The problem is not that we're not hiring. The problem is that they're just not applying. How many African American communities, do you think, are pushing black men and women to become police officers right now," said Ronald Tyler.

Pastor Gourley told WAAY-31 this wont be the last event you'll see like this...as they're working to keep these tough conversations going.