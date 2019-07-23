Florence chef to compete in 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

A Florence chef, Ramon Jacobsen, will face off against other chefs from around the country in the 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off, according to the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

Jacobsen is a chef from the Florence restaurant, Odette.

The competition will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, August 3. The chefs will cook in front of a live audience and a panel of judges.

The dishes will be scored based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor. For more information about the competition, click here.