Florence chef to compete in 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Photo: https://www.louisianaseafood.com/great-american-seafood-cook

Jacobsen is a chef from the Florence restaurant, Odette.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Florence chef, Ramon Jacobsen, will face off against other chefs from around the country in the 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off, according to the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

The competition will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, August 3. The chefs will cook in front of a live audience and a panel of judges. 

The dishes will be scored based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor. For more information about the competition, click here.

