Florence businesses start to bounce back after shutdown

As more and more businesses open up some tell WAAY31 they're doing extremely well and getting back on their feet.

Bare Beauty in downtown Florence specializes in facials, eyebrows, eyelashes, and more. The business was closed for about two months because of the Governor's orders.

Owner, Melissa Jacobs, said they got to open back up in mid May and since then they've been booked with appointments.

"They were ready to get back to it and get their faces done, hair done, and nails done," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said while they were shutdown she got creative and did to-go facial kits and rented their equipment out which helped them stay in business. Jacobs said she did not apply for any local or federal financial help, instead she took out a small back up loan in case things got tight. Jacobs said she won't have to use the loan because they got to open up and have been busy.

"I'm grateful that it's turned out as well as it did. You hear about businesses going under and you hear a lot about employees not coming back because they are making more on unemployment and I am grateful that my staff wants to come back and be here," said Jacobs.

Jacobs told WAAY31 even though a lot of their services are one-on-one they are spaced out in different rooms and her employees wear masks and gloves.