Florence business shuts down after flooding

Sunday's flood made big mess of one business in Florence.

The Bargain Hunt had to close up shop two hours earlier because the store had been completely flooded. A nearby Pizza Hut and a vacant building next to Bargain Hunt were also affected.

"It's really a sad thing you know," Daniel Smith, who lives in Florence, said.

Smith came to the shopping center to grab food, and pulled up to a big surprise Stores right next door to where he was going to eat were completely flooded inside, something he was concerned about.

"I was wondering if there was gonna be damage to some of the stores, worrying about the store owners, it's really it's a hard thing," he said.

The property manager for the vacant building next to Bargain Hunt said they'd been keeping inventory for the Party Wow store after a car drove into it Monday. But because of the flood water, they had to move all the inventory to somewhere dry.

Fire officials said before helping with clean up they had to help people trapped inside their vehicles. They said if you don't have to leave the house, it's best to just stay put.

"It'll be a good time to stay at home and enjoy the rest of your weekend,"Florence Fire Department chief Gary Wilson said.

Wilson said it will be a little bit of time before Bargain Hunt will be able to put a dollar value on the damages, so the store will have to stay closed until then.