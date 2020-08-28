Florence-based Adventech named 2020 Small Manufacturer of the Year

Florence-based Adventech Inc. Has been named the 2020 Small Manufacturer of the Year by the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network.

The company’s work on its Maxeff motor helped secure the honor.

The Maxeff motor includes patented proprietary technology which reduces power consumption by as much as 40 percent and is used primarily for industrial and municipality applications such as pump drives, cooling tower fan drives, automation applications and bag houses, according to a news release.

The release said winners “are selected by an independent panel of judges based on the company’s superior performance in customer focus, employee commitment, operating excellence, continuous improvement, profitable growth, and investing in training and retaining staff.”

Here’s more from the release:

Katie Boyd Britt, CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, explained, “Each year this award seeks to celebrate the hard work and dedication of those manufacturers leading the way in leadership, performance, profitability, and workforce relations.”

Britt added that the winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on the company’s superior performance in customer focus, employee commitment, operating excellence, continuous improvement, profitable growth, and investing in training and retaining staff.

Keith Phillips, Director of the Alabama Technology Network, added, “we are excited to shine the spotlight on this impressive organization. Our congratulations to Adventech for this honor.”

Ron Ballman, Adventech CEO said, “Speaking for everyone in our company, Adventech is very proud to be chosen as the 2020 Small Manufacturer of the Year. Our objective to become recognized as the most disruptive technology to hit the electric motor market in the last 65 years continues to gain momentum, and this award confirms our manufacturing leadership.”

More than 3,000 Maxeff motors are currently in place, serving U.S. and international customers including Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Miller/Coors, InBev, Moffitt Cancer Center, Rio Tinto, and the Jamaican Water Authority.