Florence attorney facing three counts of first-degree insurance fraud

A Florence attorney is out of jail after he was charged with three counts of first-degree insurance fraud, which is a class C felony.
Anthony Hughes was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was release the same day on a $90,000 bond, according to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
The case is being investigated by the Alabama Attorney General's Office, which has not provided additional information about the case other than to confirm the arrest and the charges.
