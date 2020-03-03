Florence attempted murder suspect held on $90,000 bond

A man is in custody in Lauderdale County for attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle.

A Florence police officer was patrolling downtown Florence around 10 p.m. Monday when they heard a gunshot in the area of W. Dr. Hicks Boulevard and Pine Street.

More officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of 302 W. Dr. Hicks Boulevard. The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center and then transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Police say Casey Balentine, 41, from Sheffield was also found near the scene. They believed the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.

Balentine is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bonds totaling $90,000.