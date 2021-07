The 11U Florence all-stars are on a two-game win streak to open the Cal Ripken Regional in Arkansas.

The boys won the first game 6-0 against the Bryant, AK all-stars.

Then later Friday, they beat Meridianville 6-3.

Now the little sluggers are the No.1 seed in their bracket. They'll play in the semi-finals Saturday at 3:00. The championship game is Sunday.