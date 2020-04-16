Florence adds six new businesses

In the month of March 2020 alone, the City of Florence added six new brick and mortar shops.
The new businesses include a parlor, bakery and more.
The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.
Here is a list from the city of the new businesses:
1. Seven Points Parlor 1142 N. Wood Ave.
2. Complete Aesthetics Care 1629 Darby Dr.
3. The Furniture Source 1251 Florence Blvd.
4. Cafe 222 222 N. Court St.
5. Oakland Bakery 610 W. College St.
6. Independent Technology Consulting 3115 Northington Ct., #139
