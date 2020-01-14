Clear

Florence adds nine new businesses

Florence is adding more businesses.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 1:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

In the month of December 2019 alone, the City of Florence added nine new brick and mortar shops.

The new businesses include retail and game stores, chain restaurants and a call center.

The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.

Here is a list from the city of the nine new businesses:

1. Chicken Salad Chick 363 Cox Creek Pkwy.

2. Jiffy Lube 2548 Florence Blvd.

3. Outback Steakhouse 2750 Florence Blvd.

4. Exit River City Realty 210B Seville St.

5. AccessPoint 2129 Helton Dr.

6. Earth Strong of the Shoals 2811 W. Mall Dr.

7. Kabelsync 412 S. Court St., Ste. 401

8. For the Win 606 S. Court St.

9. Taco Bell 3040 Cloverdale Rd.

