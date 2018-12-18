Florence adds more businesses in 2018

The city of Florence is seeing a steady business boom. It's already given 113 new business licenses in 2018, and 12 of those were just given in the month of November.

Steve Holt, the mayor of Florence, said the city is adding new restaurants and big box stores to its list of growing businesses.

Holt said in 2017, 133 new businesses were added, but a lot of that came from the new hospital.

"Anytime we're over 100 businesses, that's a wonderful indicator of the year. Last year, I think we were around 130 and of course that was involving the hospital. I think this year is great," said Holt.

Holt said in 2015, there were about 70 new stores and 90 in 2016. For the last two years, there have been over 100 new business licenses issued each year, and he said he's excited to see the new businesses open up.

"We've got Electronics Express, Old Navy and several restaurants in the works. We've got quite a lot of activity lined up for 2019," said Holt.

One of the new restaurants opening up is Taco Garage. It's expected to be open in early 2019. Randa Hovater said she is excited to see the growth of Florence.

"People coming in and spending their money with your local restaurants and local "mom and pop shops." I think the economy in Florence is definitely going to rise up, and it will be better for the Shoals area as a whole," said Hovater.

The city also expects its sales tax revenue to increase in 2019 with all of the new businesses coming in.