Florence adds eight new businesses

In the month of June 2020 alone, the City of Florence added eight new brick and mortar shops.

The new businesses include a donut shop, boutique, ice cream shop and more.

The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.

Here is a list from the city of the new businesses:

1. Flo Glo 333 E. College St.

2. The Donut Shoppe 909 Florence Blvd.

3. M & G Cleaning Group 623 S. Seminary St.

4. La Tropicana 1615 N. Pine St.

5. Shoals Drywall & Beyond 1413 N. Wood Ave.

6. Rich Broke Boutique 403 E. Tennessee St.

7. Shoals Sugaring 312 N. Pine St.

8. Valor Counseling 1954 Jackson Rd.