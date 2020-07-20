Florence adds eight new businesses

In the month of June 2020 alone, the City of Florence added eight new brick and mortar shops.
The new businesses include a donut shop, boutique, ice cream shop and more.
The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.
Here is a list from the city of the new businesses:
1. Flo Glo 333 E. College St.
2. The Donut Shoppe 909 Florence Blvd.
3. M & G Cleaning Group 623 S. Seminary St.
4. La Tropicana 1615 N. Pine St.
5. Shoals Drywall & Beyond 1413 N. Wood Ave.
6. Rich Broke Boutique 403 E. Tennessee St.
7. Shoals Sugaring 312 N. Pine St.
8. Valor Counseling 1954 Jackson Rd.