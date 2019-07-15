Florence adds 7 new businesses

In the month of June alone, the City of Florence added 7 new brick and mortar shops.

The new businesses include an auto repair shop, a formal wear store and a counseling facility.

The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.

Here is a list from the city of the 7 new businesses:

1. Edward Jones 168 Ana Dr.

2. Chas' Formal Wear (at Tan City) 1117 N. Wood Avenue

3. Ecco Ride of Alabama (at Methvin Equip.) 1125 Terrace St.

4. Clarity Counseling of the Shoals 623 S. Seminar St. #120

5. Bluewater Hemp 4463 Helton Dr. #A

6. Expert Oil Change 2624 Helton Dr.

7. Discount Auto Repair 1504 N. Pine St.