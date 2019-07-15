Clear
Florence adds 7 new businesses

From @CityofFlorenceAlabama on Facebook

Florence is adding more businesses.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

In the month of June alone, the City of Florence added 7 new brick and mortar shops.

The new businesses include an auto repair shop, a formal wear store and a counseling facility.

The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.

Here is a list from the city of the 7 new businesses:

1. Edward Jones 168 Ana Dr.

2. Chas' Formal Wear (at Tan City) 1117 N. Wood Avenue

3. Ecco Ride of Alabama (at Methvin Equip.) 1125 Terrace St.

4. Clarity Counseling of the Shoals 623 S. Seminar St. #120

5. Bluewater Hemp 4463 Helton Dr. #A

6. Expert Oil Change 2624 Helton Dr.

7. Discount Auto Repair 1504 N. Pine St.

