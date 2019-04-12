Florence adds 16 new businesses

Photo Gallery 1 Images
In the month of March alone, the city of Florence has added 16 new brick and mortar shops.
The new businesses include a salon, a pharmacy and an automotive dealership.
Here is a list from the city of the 16 new businesses:
1. The Boulevard Salon 1208B Helton Dr.
2. David Christopher's 2801 Mall Rd., Ste. 10&11
3. Wolfe Financial 3505 Florence Blvd.
4. Growth M & A Partners 468 1/2 N. Court St.
5. Tri-State Development 1316 Helton Dr.
6. Simple Counseling Services 727 Cox Creek Pkwy.
7. Vincent, Jean H. (MD) 541 W. College St. #2400
8. Medical Center Pharmacy Florence 1751 Veterans Dr
9. Can You Say Geronimo 200 S. Wood Ave.
10. Ceramic Paint Restoration 1533 N. Wood Ave.
11. S & H Diesel & Trailer Repair 4150 Rushton St.
12. Whitetails of America 500 E. Tennessee St.
13. Kore Restoration 4241 Bryson Blvd.
14. North Alabama Radio Group 840 Cypress Mill Rd.
15. America's Car World 1755 N. Wood Ave.
16. Sleep Outfitters 245 Cox Creek Pkwy.
