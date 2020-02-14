Florence adds 12 new businesses

In the month of January 2020 alone, the City of Florence added 12 new brick and mortar shops.
The new businesses include a hotel, restaurant, pediatric urgent care and more.
The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.
Here is a list from the city of the 12 new businesses:
1. Great American Hotel - 400 S. Court St.
2. Hat Creek Property Management - 2093 Florence Blvd.
3. Amethyst - 2811 W. Mall Dr.
4. Bill’s - 909 Military Rd.
5. Dr. Paul Nieves - 2407 Helton Dr.
6. Kids First Pediatric Urgent Care - 2503D Florence Blvd.
7. Johnson’s Alterations - 3519 Cloverdale Rd.
8. Dr. Vishad Kumar - 2129 Helton Dr.
9. Blown Away Hair Salon - 207 Seville, St., Ste. C
10. Lil Capones Italian Ristorante - 125 Cox Creek Pkwy., S.
11. America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses - 382 Cox Creek Pkwy.
12. Mr. Kenneth Alvis (Attorney) - 216 W. Dr. Hicks Blvd.
