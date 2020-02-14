Florence adds 12 new businesses

In the month of January 2020 alone, the City of Florence added 12 new brick and mortar shops.

The new businesses include a hotel, restaurant, pediatric urgent care and more.

The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.

Here is a list from the city of the 12 new businesses:

1. Great American Hotel - 400 S. Court St.

2. Hat Creek Property Management - 2093 Florence Blvd.

3. Amethyst - 2811 W. Mall Dr.

4. Bill’s - 909 Military Rd.

5. Dr. Paul Nieves - 2407 Helton Dr.

6. Kids First Pediatric Urgent Care - 2503D Florence Blvd.

7. Johnson’s Alterations - 3519 Cloverdale Rd.

8. Dr. Vishad Kumar - 2129 Helton Dr.

9. Blown Away Hair Salon - 207 Seville, St., Ste. C

10. Lil Capones Italian Ristorante - 125 Cox Creek Pkwy., S.

11. America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses - 382 Cox Creek Pkwy.

12. Mr. Kenneth Alvis (Attorney) - 216 W. Dr. Hicks Blvd.