Florence adds 10 new businesses

In the month of February alone, the city of Florence has added 10 new brick and mortar shops.

The new businesses include a grocery store, a car dealership and an axe throwing venue.

"It is amazing, because a lot of young people are coming in here and older folks are wanting to come and interact with their grand kids," said Evelyn Pitts, who stopped off for lunch at one of Florence's newest restaurants, Taco Garage.

Pitts said seeing Florence add all these new businesses is encouraging.

"They've got the axe throwing that's coming in, and they've got taco garage and the escape room. These are things that are helping Florence to grow," said Pitts.

The city has added two boutique hotels. Soon, an Electronic Express and a Taco Mama restaurant will call Florence home too.

"Taco Mama is coming in and that's going to be in a unique location because it's right next to Singin' River Brewery, and I feel like that side of Florence just keeps getting better and better," said Melissa Bevis, Florence's business development coordinator.

Bevis believes more businesses are locating to the area because of their marketing campaigns and social media.

"We are more transparent than ever. They see what other businesses are doing, and I think that helps a lot," said Bevis.

The city did not offer any tax incentives for these new businesses to come in, either.

Here is a list from the city of the 10 new businesses:

1. Lumber Yard Axe Throwing 418 S. Royal Ave.

2. Myers, Elizabeth (CPA) 201 S. Court St., #610

3. Black Pearl Studio 1911 Florence Blvd.

4. Visiting Angels 1224 Helton Dr., #B

5. American Car Center 1225 Florence Blvd.

6. Florence Food Center 929 W. College St.

7. Sport Clips 2917 Mall Rd.

8. Saint, Beth Hardeman (Attorney) 1003 Mitchell Blvd.

9. Caring Hearts Home Care 623 S. Seminary St.

10. Equipment Remarketing Company 4002 Helton Dr, #1