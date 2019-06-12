Florence adding new stops for tacos, CBD, beauty

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said in a press release that these 15 new brick and mortar businesses received their business licenses during May. The business list includes a manufacturer, retail stores, an array of professional service providers and establishments, and a restaurant.

1. FloBlo - A Blow Dry Bar 312 N. Pine St., Ste. B

2. Olive Wellness (CBD Store) 2701 Mall Rd. #10

3. The Lotus Recovery House 527 E. Mobile St.

4. Medical Center Pharmacy 1751 Veterans Dr. Ste.105

5. Fancy Produce 3803 Chisholm Rd.

6. Acceptance Now (at Electronic Exp.) 398 Cox Creek Pkwy.

7. Adventech 4021 Parkway Dr.

8. Finger Promise Nail Salon 1505 N. Wood Ave.

9. Saylor, John C. (Attorney) 323 S. Walnut St.

10. Taco Mama 121 S. Cherry St.

11. Wonderful Spa 1841 Darby Dr.

12. Royal Beauty and More Supply 1707 Darby Dr. Ste. A

13. Fix N' Go 847 Cox Creek Pkwy.

14. Medical Business Management 216 Marengo St.,

15. McCutcheon, Diana 426 W. College St.